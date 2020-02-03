Indian 2 actress Kajal Aggarwal flashes her beaming smile as she opts for a nerdy look in her latest PHOTO

Kajal Aggarwal has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she opts for a nerdy look. Check out the picture of the Indian 2 actress.

Southern beauty Kajal Aggarwal has a massive fan following all over the country and the reasons are quite obvious. The stunning actress who initially began her career in Bollywood has now become one of topmost actresses of the South film industry. The Magadheera actress has been always appreciated for her stellar performance in all her movies. The best part is that a few months back Kajal became the first South Indian actress to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds museum.

Kajal has a huge fan base on social media too wherein she is frequently active and often updates her fans with whatever is happening in her life. The Indian 2 actress has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle which will surely send her fans into frenzy. Kajal who usually chooses to remain deglam opted for a nerdy look in this picture in which she looks super cute. Clad in a red outfit, the actress is seen wearing a pair of round glasses.

Check out the latest picture of Kajal Aggarwal below:

On the professional front, the actress is a part of the multi starrer Indian 2 featuring Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles. Another upcoming movie of the actress is Paris Paris which is an official remake of the 2014 Bollywood movie Queen. She is also a part of the Bollywood movie Mumbai Saga co – starring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff and others in lead roles.

