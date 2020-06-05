Indian 2 actress Priya Bhavani Shankar is all smiles after wrapping up the dubbing for Kuruthi Attam; See Pic

The gorgeous actress was all smiles as she clicked a selfie after wrapping up the highly anticipated film's dubbing. Kuruthi Attam features south actor Atharvaa in the lead.

The southern beauty Priya Bhavani Shankar shared a happy selfie after finishing the dubbing work on the film Kuruthi Attam. The much-awaited drama features, south actors Atharvaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar. The gorgeous actress was all smiles as she clicked a selfie after wrapping up the highly anticipated film's dubbing. On the work front, the sultry siren will be seen in the upcoming film called Indian 2. The film features, the southern megastar Kamal Haasan in the lead. Indian will also star actors like the Comali actress Kajal Aggarwal and Siddharth.

The stunning actress Priya Bhavani Shankar will reportedly play a key role in the Shankar directorial. The film will bring back, the south superstar Kamal Haasan in his Senapathy avatar. The ace director Shankar shared a still from the film on the occasion of Kamal Haasan's birthday. The still features Kamal Haasan in his Senapathy look as he is looking away. The film, Indian 2 is the second part of the highly successful film, Indian which was also helmed by Shankar. The film, Indian was a blockbuster hit and is considered a classic.

Check out Priya Bhavani Shankar's picture

Priya Bhavani Shankar wrapped up her dubbing for kuruthiattam @priya_Bshankar #kuruthiattam pic.twitter.com/bWmnut6Ecu — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 4, 2020

Now, all eyes are on Indian 2 to see what it has to offer the film audiences and fans of the southern star Kamal Haasan. The film made headlines recently, when an unfortunate crane accident occurred on the sets of the film. The fans are now waiting to see the southern drama on the silver screen.

