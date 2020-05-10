Indian 2 actress Priya Bhavani Shankar reveals she finds her persona unsuitable for glamorous characters

The actress further goes on to add that she finds her personality type not so suitable for characters which are highly glamourous.

The stunning southern actress Priya Bhavani Shankar reportedly said that she finds her persona unsuitable for glamorous characters. The actress further goes on to add that she finds her personality type not so suitable for characters which are highly glamourous. But, this does not stop the actress from going powerful and meaningful roles. The south siren Priya Bhavani Shankar will be seen in a crucial role in the highly anticipated drama Indian 2. This film will see the south megastar Kamal Haasan in the lead. The film is helmed by ace director Shankar.

The much-awaited film brings back Kamal Haasan as the fierce Senapathy. The southern flick Indian 2 will also feature the Comali actress Kajal Aggarwal and Siddharth. The news reports suggest that Thuppakki actress Kajal Aggarwal will be essaying the role of an 80-year-old woman. The news of the southern diva playing such an interesting role has generated a lot of curiosity among the fans and film audiences. The film Indian 2 will bring back the south superstar Kamal Haasan in a very brave and courageous role of Senapathy.

Now, the fans and audience members are very eager to get an update about the film. The film Indian 2 made headlines recently when an unfortunate crane accident took place on the sets of the film. The shoot of the film was halted for several days post the accident. Now, due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus, all the production work on films has all been stopped.

