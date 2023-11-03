Indian 2 - An Intro: Kamal Haasan returns as Senapathy in this Shankar flick; Anirudh Ravichander shines again

The years-long wait for Kamal Haasan and director Shankar finally comes to an end. The intro video for their film Indian 2 has finally dropped on YouTube and is being loved by many.

The intro video was launched unanimously by the biggest icons of Indian cinema such as Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli, Mohanlal, Kiccha Sudeep and Rajinikanth. The intro finally brings back the iconic character of Kamal Haasan from his 1996 film Indian.

Watch the official Intro video of Indian-2

