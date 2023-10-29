INDIAN-2 AN INTRO: Shankar to bring first glimpse of Kamal Haasan starrer on November 3

The first glimpse of Kamal Haasan and Shankar's film, Indian 2, is set to be released on November 3 and moviegoers can't keep calm. The makers of the film, Lyca Productions, shared an official announcement regarding the same. "Celebration begins early Get ready for "INDIAN-2 AN INTRO" a glimpse of #Indian2 releasing on NOV 3," read the tweet.

Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian, featuring Kamal Haasan. He will be seen reprising his role as Senapathy, an old freedom fighter who turned vigilante against corruption and crimes. Indian 2 also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Kalidas Jayaram among others in important roles. The film which is scheduled for a big screen release in 2024 has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Indian 2 first glimpse date:

ALSO READ: KH234: Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan meet ahead of teaser shoot; photo inside