Indian 2 audio launch event: ‘Every scene of Kamal Haasan would be fiery’, promises S Shankar

Ahead of the release of one of the most awaited films of this year, Indian 2, the filmmakers arranged for a mega audio launch event today (June 1) that unfolded at the Nehru Stadium, Chennai. The Star-studded event was graced by the entire star cast of the show and some other renowned personalities from the Industry.

Indian 2 mega audio-launch event

Taking the opportunity, the director of Indian 2, S. Shankar talked about the highly anticipated movie and said, “Every scene of Kamal Haasan would be a treat for the fans’’.

Further, he praised Anirudh Ravichander for the banger tracks in Indian 2. “I'm working with Anirudh for the First time and he has given 6 great songs’’, he said.

Lokesh Kanagaraj who is currently busy with the preparation for his upcoming film with Rajinikanth was also present at the audio launch event.

Speaking about his excitement around the film, he said, “ I have been waiting for this film since its announcement. Whenever I meet Kamal sir, Shankar sir, or Anirudh, I always asked for updates.”

Kanagaraj who has worked with Kamal Haasan in Vikaram also shared a fun anecdote from their shooting time about how he got scolded for a spelling mistake on the third day of shoot.

Indian 2 is produced by Lyca Productions, taking the opportunity, Tamilkumaran shared insights on the project. He talked about how Indian 2 started 6 years ago but the production was halted because of an unfortunate accident at EVP and then by Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the makers unveiled some stellar tracks from Indian 2 this morning. Comprising a total of 6 songs, composer Anirudh Ravichander seems to have delivered an extraordinary lot of singles.

With the initial two releases already being a hit, the rest of the songs have taken the internet by storm and netizens certainly can’t keep calm about it.

More about Indian 2

Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 is gearing up for its theatrical release on July 12, 2024. Directed by S Shankar, the film serves as the sequel to the 1996 cult movie Indian with Haasan reprising his role as Senapathy.

Indian 2 is a vigilante action flick with the story of a former freedom fighter who takes vengeance upon anyone who resorts to corruption and threatens the country’s integrity.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, the film also features brilliant actors like Siddharth, S. J. Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani, and many more playing key roles.

