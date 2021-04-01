Indian 2 Controversy: Lyca moves Madras High Court seeking to stop Shankar from working on other films

The well-known production house that is backing Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 wants Shankar to complete the pending shoot of the film before taking up new projects.

Shankar's Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan is the lengthiest project and has been the talk of the town since its inception. The makers stopped the film's shoot long back and speculations started doing rounds if Indian 2 has shelved. The makers then confirmed that the movie is not shelved. Now almost a year later, Lyca Productions has moved to Madras High Court seeking to stop director Shankar from working on his other upcoming films. The well-known production house that is backing Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 wants Shankar to complete the pending shoot of the film before taking up new projects. This comes after Shankar announced his next historical drama with Ram Charan.

Lyca, in their statement to the court, has stated that Shankar has already received an agreed-upon remuneration portion of Rs 14 crore for the movie. They are now willing to submit the rest of his remuneration of Rs 26 crore with the court. Apparently, the makers have already spent Rs 180 crore out of Rs 236 crore (budget of Indian 2) for the film. However, according to media reports, Madras HC has refused to grant an interim injunction restraining Shankar from working on any other film. Justice PT Asha refused to grant the same and wants to listen to Shankar's side as well.

Indian 2 is a sequel to 1996 film titled Indian, the film is being produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner Lyca Productions. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal in the female lead roles.

In February 2020, a crane with heavy-duty light crashed down on the sets leaving nine injured and a few died. An assistant director and two others died in an accident with 9 injured. The shooting of the film has been put on hold ever since.

