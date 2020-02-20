Indian 2: Crane mishap kills 3 and injures 10 on the sets of the Kamal Haasan starrer in Chennai

News reports about the crane mishap on the sets of Indian 2 state that the crane came crashing down killing three and badly injuring 10 crew members.

The news reports on the film Indian 2 state that there has been a fatal accident involving a crane used on the sets. The cast and crew of the Kamal Haasan starrer was shooting at EVP film city in Chennai. News reports about the crane mishap state that the crane came crashing down killing three and badly injuring 10 crew members. As per the reports in Deccan Herald, an assistant director named Krishna and production assistants named Madhu and Chandran died instantly when the crane suddenly crashed on the sets of the film. This unexpected fatal accident has sent shock waves in the south film industry.

Many fans of the south megastar took to Twitter to offer condolences to the crew members who lost their lives in his horrific accident. News reports suggest that the 10 injured crew members have been taken to the government hospital and are currently undergoing treatment. The south film, Indian 2 which features Kamal Haasan as the fierce Senapathy, was shooting for its latest schedule in Chennai. According to reports in the media, the entire crew was supposed to fly to China to shoot for its next schedule.

Check out the tweet by Kamal Haasan:

எத்தனையோ விபத்துக்களை சந்தித்து, கடந்திருந்தாலும் இன்றைய விபத்து மிகக் கொடூரமானது. மூன்று சகாக்களை இழந்து நிற்கிறேன்.எனது வலியை விட

அவர்களை இழந்த குடும்பத்தினரின் துயரம் பன்மடங்கு இருக்கும். அவர்களில் ஒருவனாக அவர்களின் துயரத்தில் பங்கேற்கிறேன்.அவர்களுக்கு என் ஆழ்ந்த அனுதாபங்கள் — Kamal Haasan (ikamalhaasan) February 19, 2020

But, due to the coronavirus, the makers of the south drama decided to move the film's next location to Italy. There is no confirmation yet about the news, but fans are hoping to get an update about the film's next schedule. The horrific incident has saddened the fans and the people who work in the south film industry. The southern megastar Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter, to offer his deepest condolences to the lives which were lost in the unfortunate incident.

