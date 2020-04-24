Indian 2: Difference arises among makers of Kamal Hassan, Kajal Aggarwal starrer over Bobby Simha's role

As per the latest reports, there have been huge difference of opinions among the makers of Indian 2 regarding Bobby Simha's role in the same. Read on for further details.

Indian 2 happens to be one of the most anticipated South movies in current times for all the obvious reasons. But there are times when this action thriller has been mired in controversies thereby catching everyone’s attention. We all are aware of the death of three technicians on the sets of the huge budget movie. As of now, another piece of news relates to Indian 2 has been doing rounds on social media which is related to Bobby Simha’s role.

As we all know, Jayasimha aka Bobby Simha will be portraying a pivotal role in the movie. Now, as per the latest buzz, there have been huge differences among Indian 2’s director S. Shankar and the makers over Bobby’s role in the movie. If media reports are to be believed, the role of Bobby Simha which has been designed by S. Shankar is going to dominate Kamal Haasan’s role in the movie. However, the rest of the producers have opposed this decision and are having second thoughts about the same.

Meanwhile, check out the first look poster of Indian 2 below:

Talking about Indian 2, the movie features Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Nedumudi Venu and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The action thriller has been produced by Subaskaran Allirajah and is a sequel of the 1996 movie of the same name. The music for the movie has been given by Anirudh Ravichandran. As of now, Indian 2’s shoot has been completely put to a halt owing to the prevailing situation around the country because of the Coronavirus outbreak. It is scheduled to be released next year.

