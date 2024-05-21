Indian 2 first song date and time: Here’s promo of Kamal Haasan starrer’s Paaraa ft Anirudh Ravichander

Kamal Haasan is all geared up for the release of his much-awaited sequel movie, Indian 2, directed by Shankar. The film is slated to hit the big screens on July 12 and mark the return of the vigilante Senapathy.

Now, the makers are all set to unveil the first single from the movie, composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The song, titled Paaraa, is set to arrive for streaming on May 22 at 5 pm. The makers have even unveiled a promo, giving a glimpse of the track.

Check out the promo for Indian 2’s first single, Paaraa

The Tamil version of the Indian 2 single is called Paaraa, which is sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Shruthika Samudhrala, with Pa Vijay penning the lyrics. With the singers being the same in both Telugu and Hindi as well, the makers will also be releasing respective versions tomorrow as well.

The Hindi version of the song is called Jaago, which was penned by Manoj Muntashir, while the Telugu version, Souraa, was written by Suddala Ashok Teja. Moreover, the audio launch of the film is scheduled to take place on June 1, with Anirudh expected to do a live performance of the musical tracks.

More about Indian 2

Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan is the upcoming sequel to the 1996 Tamil movie Indian, both directed by veteran director Shankar. The film features the actor as a former freedom fighter who sets out to take vengeance upon anyone who commits corruption in their jobs. The 1990s movie was a blockbuster hit and cult classic, with Kamal playing a dual role as both father and son.

The sequel film is now set to bring back the vigilante, as once again corruption is on the rise. The movie also has an ensemble cast of actors like Kajal Aggarwal, SJ Suryah, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, and many more in key roles.

The movie has been under production for almost five years now due to being delayed by the accident that occurred on the film’s sets and the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the film has also replaced AR Rahman as the composer who previously worked on its first part, which managed to earn criticism from hardcore ARR fans.

