Indian 2 Intro gets mixed reactions; Netizens miss AR Rahman’s music from original Kamal Haasan starrer

The Indian 2 Intro, the first glimpse of Kamal Haasan and S Shankar's ambitious project, was finally dropped on social media today (November 3, Friday). Even though the cine-goers are excited about Indian 2, its intro video is getting mixed reactions on social media. The netizens who loved the 1996-released original movie and its iconic soundtrack created by Academy Award-winning musician AR Rahman are not happy.

Indian 2 intro gets mixed reactions from netizens

As you may know, AR Rahman composed songs and the original score for Indian, the iconic Kamal Haasan starter, which was helmed by S Shankar. However, when the makers announced a sequel to the blockbuster movie, young musician Anirudh Ravichander replaced Rahman as the music director. The netizens, who were already baffled by this creative decision taken by S Shankar and his team, are further disappointed after the release of the Indian 2 intro video.

Several Tamil cinema enthusiasts took to their X (formerly Twitter) and expressed their disappointment over the background score of the intro video, which was composed by Anirudh. The netizens feel that the young musician is unable to do justice to the theme and are opining that his signature style is not suiting the movie.

Many music lovers even feel that Anirudh Ravichander has reached a saturation point in his music with back-to-back projects and is unable to reach the standards of the original Indian 2 album created by AR Rahman. Some internet users even made a new Indian 2 intro video by replacing Anirudh's BGM with the original Indian theme music composed by ARR.

Check out the Indian intro fan edit version and some of the audience reactions below:

About Indian 2

The highly anticipated Indian sequel, which has finally reached its last production stage after multiple delays, is reportedly getting released in two parts. The first installment is expected to get a Summer 2024 release, while the sequel is reportedly slated to hit the theaters for Diwali the same year.

Along with Kamal Haasan, the mammoth project features a stellar star cast, including late actors Nedumudi Venu, Vivekh, and Manobala, along with Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Delhi Ganesh, Gulshan Grover, Brahmanandam, Bobby Simha, Kalidas Jayaram, and many others in supporting roles. Indian 2 is jointly bankrolled by Red Giant Movies and Lyca Productions.

