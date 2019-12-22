Indian 2: Kajal Aggarwal to kick start the shoot for Kamal Haasan starrer in January

The stunning actress Kajal Aggarwal, who featured in films like Govindudu Andarivadele, Thuppakki, Comali, Magadheera and Kavacham said in an interview that she is eagerly looking forward to join the cast and crew of the Kamal Haasan starrer.

The upcoming film Indian 2, starring south megastar Kamal Haasan will see the south actress Kajal Aggarwal in a key role. The sultry siren, Kajal Aggarwal who is currently on a vacation with family in Maldives will be joining the cast and crew of the film Indian 2 in January. The stunning actress Kajal Aggarwal, who featured in films like Govindudu Andarivadele, Thuppakki, Comali, Magadheera and Kavacham said in an interview that she is eagerly looking forward to join the cast and crew of the Kamal Haasan starrer.

The south actress Kajal Aggarwal who will be unveiling her wax statue at Madame Tussauds in the month of February, said that she will start her new year with a bang, by kick starting the shoot of Indian 2. The film is helmed by director Shankar. The film Indian 2 will take forward the story established in the original film Indian, which also featured the south superstar Kamal Haasan in the lead. The much awaited film Indian 2 will see the Hey Ram actor Kamal Haasan in the Senapathy avatar. The ace director Shankar released a still from the Kamal Haasan starrer on the eve of the lead actor's birthday. The still features Kamal Haasan in a Senapathy uniform.

The gorgeous actress Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in a role of an 85 year old woman. As per the latest media reports, the film will see the Comali actress Kajal Aggarwal in a unique avatar. The film is said to have a robust supporting cast. The film will also star actors like Siddharth, Rakul Preet, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Bobby Simha.

(ALSO READ: Indian 2: Vijay Sethupathi all set to feature as a villain in Kamal Haasan starrer? Find Out)

Read More