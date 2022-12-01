Indian 2: Kamal Haasan and S Shankar to shoot major scenes of the sequel at THIS place
According to the latest buzz doing rounds, some major portions of Kamal Haasan and S Shankar's much-awaited sequel Indian 2 will be shoot at the Chennai airport.
As the fans of superstar Kamal Haasan eagerly await to witness the highly-anticipated sequel Indian 2, the shooting for the film is underway in full swing. Now, going by the latest buzz surrounding the subject, the makers plan to film a major portion of the movie at the Chennai airport. The shoot is reportedly moving ahead at a steady pace, with regular intervals. The veteran actor is all set to entertain the fans yet again in his popular avatar as Senathypathy.
In the meantime, Pinkvilla has also learned exclusively that the makers plan to wrap up the shoot of the film by the first quarter of 2023 and aim to release Indian 2 by late October/early November of the same year. A source close to the development revealed, “Like all Shankar films, this one too has ample of visual effects. While it isn’t as high on VFX as Enthiran or 2.0 as the core of the script is ample of drama in the vigilante space, there are some action blocks and songs which demand special effects. The team is targeting either a Dussehra or Diwali 2023 release across the country."
Just like the first part, the sequel will also have a Pan India release in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The source informed, “Shankar, Lyca, and the entire team is confident to recreate the magic of Indian on the big screen."
The project enjoys a stellar cast with Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, and Guru Somasundaram in key roles, along with others. Financed by Lyca Productions in collaboration with Red Giant Movies, Anirudh Ravichander has provided the songs and background score for the film.
Meanwhile, director S Shankar is also filming for Ram Charan starrer RC15 simultaneously. The team is presently in New Zealand to shoot a special song for the much-hyped drama.
