Indian 2: Kamal Haasan and S Shankar to shoot major scenes of the sequel at THIS place

As the fans of superstar Kamal Haasan eagerly await to witness the highly-anticipated sequel Indian 2, the shooting for the film is underway in full swing. Now, going by the latest buzz surrounding the subject, the makers plan to film a major portion of the movie at the Chennai airport. The shoot is reportedly moving ahead at a steady pace, with regular intervals. The veteran actor is all set to entertain the fans yet again in his popular avatar as Senathypathy.

In the meantime, Pinkvilla has also learned exclusively that the makers plan to wrap up the shoot of the film by the first quarter of 2023 and aim to release Indian 2 by late October/early November of the same year. A source close to the development revealed, “Like all Shankar films, this one too has ample of visual effects. While it isn’t as high on VFX as Enthiran or 2.0 as the core of the script is ample of drama in the vigilante space, there are some action blocks and songs which demand special effects. The team is targeting either a Dussehra or Diwali 2023 release across the country."