Indian 2: Kamal Haasan and Shankar's much-awaited action thriller to resume work from August 24?

Kamal Haasan and director Shankar's primary collaboration was the 1996 social drama Indian, which turned out to be a massive hit. Now, after around two long decades, the actor-director combo has reunited for the film's sequel, Indian 2. They started its production work back in 2017; however, the project was put on hold after an unfortunate accident in 2020, leading to the death of some crew members. The latest buzz surrounding the movie claims that the venture will go on the floors from August 24 this year.

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kamal Haasan opened up about the delay in Indian 2, “We had so many things coming in between, apart from the fact that it’s a very big film. We had COVID, we had an accident on the set where people died. It’s so unnerving but we continued." He added, “I run a white elephant called Raaj Kamal Films and Mr. Shankar runs a company called S Productions. These are the white elephants which we need to feed, so we go out and work. We can’t get stuck on one film. The days of Mughal-e-Azam cannot be repeated. We can’t sit with one film for a decade.”

Recently, Kajal Aggarwal confirmed that she will play the female lead. Sathyaraj and Karthik are further believed to be a part of the film's cast. A set has also been erected in Chennai for the shoot.

Apart from Indian 2, director Shankar is presently working on his next with Ram Charan. Temporarily titled RC 15, the venture is expected to see the lead in a dual role.

