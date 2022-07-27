Indian 2: Kamal Haasan heads to the US for Shankar's film? Shoot to likely resume in September

It was reported that Indian 2, directed by Shankar and starring Kamal Haasan, was shelved in 2021 due to a slew of setbacks. Now according to the latest buzz, Kamal Haasan is in the US for the film's preparation and will be spending almost 3 weeks there for the same. Reports also suggest that director Shankar might resume the shoot in September.

The word is Kamal Haasan and Shankar have sorted out all the differences and discussed it with Lyca Productions and the shoot will resume in September. An official word regarding the same is awaited by the makers of Kamal Haasan starrer. Meanwhile, Shankar is busy with RC15 starring Ram Charan.

The Vikram actor, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, confirmed that Indian 2 is not shelved and the team will reunite to complete the project soon. "We had so many things coming in between, apart from the fact that it’s a very big film. We had COVID, we had an accident on the set where people died. It’s so unnerving but we continued," Kamal Haasan said in an interview with us recently.

Kamal Haasan further revealed that the stakeholders were figuring out the new shooting schedule. “Indian 2 will happen. We are all working on it, we are all talking to Lyca Production. They are also keen to shoot, so now it’s just a question of getting everything together on the logistic front,”

For the unversed, Indian 2 is a sequel to the superstar's 1996 blockbuster, Indian, helmed by Shankar.