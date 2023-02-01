Indian 2: Kamal Haasan reaches the shooting spot in a special helicopter; VIDEO

If the latest reports are to be believed, Kamal Haasan used a helicopter to travel from Tirupati to Gandikota for the shoot. A video of the Chachi 420 star and his stylist Amritha Ram boarding the chopper is doing rounds on social media.

Kamal Haasan is busy working on the sequel of his 1996 blockbuster, Indian 2. The second installment in the franchise has already created a massive buzz among movie buffs. Fans are waiting with bated breath to witness the superstar as Senapathy once again. Now, the latest update regarding the project is that the shooting for S Shankar's directorial is moving ahead at a brisk pace in Tirupati and Gandikota.

About Indian 2

For those who do not know, Indian 2 went on floors back in 2019. However, the shooting was pushed after an unfortunate accident on the sets, leading to the demise of a few crew members. Meanwhile, the venture was further delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, overcoming all these hurdles, the much-awaited drama is finally back on track. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions in association with Red Giant Movies, the film's cast also includes names like Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Gulshan Grover, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash and Vennela Kishore, among others.

Talking about the technical crew of the movie, Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music for the highly-talked-about drama, while A. Sreekar Prasad is on board the team as the editor. Rathnavelu and Ravi Varman are looking after the camera work of the film.

Rakul Preet on working with Kamal Haasan

A couple of days back, Rakul Preet Singh confirmed that she will be playing a pivotal role in Indian 2. Talking exclusively to Pinkvilla, she opened up about working with the Vikram star, "It was very exciting. I mean, Kamal Haasan sir is an institution in himself. And, I feel very lucky that I've gotten an opportunity to work with him. You know, Kamal sir, Amit ji - these guys are institutions. They are films. The Indian cinema belongs to them. They have been there for so long. Out of the 100 years of Indian cinema, they've been there for so long - 60 years I think - both of them. It's just amazing. It just inspires you that there are no shortcuts to success. You have to be driven and you have to be so passionate about your work. Because that's the only way you can reach that kind of a legendary state."

