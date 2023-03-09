Indian 2: Kamal Haasan shoots for action sequence with International stunt team; Check out BTS pic from sets

Kamal Haasan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Indian 2, directed by Shankar. The shoot is currently progressing in Chennai and the latest update is here. Kamal Haasan is reportedly shooting for an intense action sequence with the International stunt team.

A pic of Kamal Haasan from the sets of Indian 2 has surfaced on social media and is going viral. The actor is seen sharing a candid moment with his International stunt team on the sets. The stunt team is seen wearing customised Indian 2 t-shirts.

Take a look at Kamal Haasan's pic from Indian 2 sets here:

Indian 2 team commences long schedule in Chennai

On February 17, Kamal Haasan and the team commenced a long schedule at Adityaram Studios in Chennai. This new schedule is planned to go on for 30 days. It is said to be the longest schedule and Kajal Aggarwal also joined the sets.

A few days ago, Kajal Aggarwal took to Twitter and shared a pic from Indian 2 sets as she shared she is back. The actress announced that she has resumed shooting for Indian 2 after her long maternity break.

The shoot of Indian 2 got postponed many times after getting launched in 2019. The shooting was pushed after an unfortunate accident on the sets, leading to the demise of a few crew members, followed by, delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Indian 2

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions in association with Red Giant Movies, the film's cast also includes names like Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Gulshan Grover, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash and Vennela Kishore, among others.

Talking about the technical crew of the movie, Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music for the highly-talked-about drama, while A. Sreekar Prasad is on board the team as the editor. Rathnavelu and Ravi Varman are looking after the camera work of the film.

Upcoming films

Kamal Haasan will team up with the veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, for his 234th outing in the industry. The movie, which has been tentatively titled KH 234, is expected to go on floors by the second half of 2023. Later, he will reunite with Lokesh Kanagaraj for Vikram 2. The actor is also expected to team up with young filmmakers H Vinoth and Mahesh Narayanan for his upcoming films