Indian 2: Kamal Haasan starrer's makers react to reports of the film being shelved

Kamal Haasan’s next film Indian 2, which is a sequel of 1999 film directed by Shankar, has been the talk of the town since its inception. The moviegoers are super excited and can't keep calm to know what's in stores for them. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh in important roles. Indian 2 has hit the headlines for all the right and wrong reasons ever since the shooting of the film went on floors last year. Be it Kamal Haasan's injury or major accident on the sets and now the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the shooting of the film.

Latest reports suggest, the makers of Indian 2 are facing financial difficulties due to lockdown and there is a strong buzz that Kamal Haasan starrer is being shelved. However, Lyca Production has now responded to the reports of the much-anticipated film being shelved. "We have completed almost 60 per cent of the film's shoot. How will we consider dropping the project? We are planning to resume the shoot post lockdown," India Today quoted the spokesperson from the production house. The film already made the headlines recently, when AR Rahman went off board the film and was replaced by Anirudh Ravichander.

Rakul Preet Singh is the new edition to the star cast of Indian 2. Rakul had told Times of India, “It’s a sequel to one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema and I’m really kicked about being a part of it. I was excited when I was offered the role because it’s a Shankar-Kamal Haasan combination and getting a chance to work with legends like that so early in my career is an opportunity I did not want to miss."

