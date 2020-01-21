Indian 2: Kamal Haasan starrer's shooting to start in Chennai; Read Details

If media reports are to be believed, shooting of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 is all set to be started in Chennai.

Kamal Haasan, who was last seen in 2018 release Vishwaroopam 2, will be seen next in the sequel of Indian. The film went on floors in mid-2019. Now, media reports suggest that the film’s shooting schedule in Chennai will start in the first or second week of February. Apparently, director Shankar is planning to shoot some important sequences during this schedule. It is being reported that the Chennai shooting schedule will go on for two to three weeks.

As of now, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kajal Aggarwal and Vivekh are the confirmed members in the cast list. They all are expected to join the Chennai shooting schedule. Earlier, the film’s director Shankar had shot for some crucial portions for the film in Gwalior and Chennai. Since Kamal Haasan was recovering from a surgery to remove a titanium rod placed in his leg, there was a delay in the shooting process.

It is expected that the film’s shooting will be wrapped up by the end of this year, as the film is planned to hit the screens in early 2021. Produced by Lyca Productions, Indian 2 will have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The first part of the movie was a vigilante film that dealt with Kamal Haasan's character's tryst with corruption. Grapevine has that the movie would be a political drama, considering Ulaganayagan's recent foray into politics.

