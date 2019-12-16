Indian 2: Kamal Haasan to use a body double for the action scenes due to his leg surgery?

Kamal Haasan has suggested the director of the movie to use his body double for the action scenes in the movie.

Kamal Haasan is currently busy shooting for director Shankar's Indian 2 also starring Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal in the female leads. And now according to TOI, Kamal Haasan has suggested the director of the movie to use his body double for the action scenes in the movie. The reports state that the superstar felt that because of his health, he won't be able to do complete justice to the action scenes. The reports further state that an assistant from action choreographer and stunt coordinator Peter Hein's team will be performing the action scenes instead of Kamal Haasan.

Kamal Haasan always does his own stunts in the movie but the superstar had recently undergone a leg surgery. He had to remove an implant that was placed three years ago. Due to this, it will be difficult for the actor to perform any stunts hence he decided to take the help of a body double. While Indian was a big hit, fans are excited about its sequel. Kamal Haasan will be reprising the role of Senapathy and Chatrapathy. Nedumudi Venu will be reprising his role as Krishnaswamy.

Directed by S. Shankar, Indian 2 is being produced by Subaskaran Allirajah‘s Lyca Productions. The film also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha and Siddharth among others. It is a sequel to the 1996 film Indian. Major portions of the film shoot had taken place in Gwalior and Bhopal. The crew of Indian 2 will head to Taiwan for its next schedule. The music of the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander who will be collaborating for the first time with Kamal Haasan and Shankar.

