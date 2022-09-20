Indian 2: Kamal Haasan's 'murukku meesai' look for Shankar's film OUT; SEE Photo
Kamal Haasan was seen in a new look for Indian 2. Take a look.
Kamal Haasan made a massive comeback to cinema with the mega success of his latest outing Vikram. The legendary actor is now set to resume the shooting of Indian 2, which marks his second collaboration with master craftsman Shankar. The movie, which is a sequel to the actor-director duo’s 1996-released blockbuster Indian, will start rolling again today. Kamal Haasan, who is playing the celebrated character Senapathy once again in Indian 2, recently made a public appearance in his new look for the film.
The veteran actor was spotted watching Y Gee Mahendra’s latest play Charukesi in Chennai along with a few film industry members, on Monday. In the pictures that have been circulating online, Kamal Haasan is seen in a salt n pepper look with a signature moustache, which is famously called ‘murukku meesai’ in Tamil. From the new look, it is evident that the legendary actor will once again surprise his fans and cine-goers with yet another amazing makeover, in Shankar’s film.
Check out Kamal Haasan’s new look here:
Coming to Indian 2, the movie which originally started rolling in 2020, was delayed multiple times due to various reasons. The shooting of Kamal Haasan’s film was initially stopped due to an unfortunate accident that happened on the sets in Chennai. Later, the Shankar directorial was further delayed due to the pandemic waves. Later, it was also rumoured that the project was dropped. But Kamal Haasan and Shankar rubbished the reports and confirmed that Indian 2 is very much on cards.
The movie, which will be a continuation of Indian, will narrate a new episode in Kamal Haasan’s character Senapathy’s life. Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh essay the female leads in Shankar’s film which features a stellar star cast including Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, and others. Anirudh has composed music for Indian 2, which is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies.
