Indian 2: Kamal Haasan's 'murukku meesai' look for Shankar's film OUT; SEE Photo

Kamal Haasan made a massive comeback to cinema with the mega success of his latest outing Vikram. The legendary actor is now set to resume the shooting of Indian 2, which marks his second collaboration with master craftsman Shankar. The movie, which is a sequel to the actor-director duo’s 1996-released blockbuster Indian, will start rolling again today. Kamal Haasan, who is playing the celebrated character Senapathy once again in Indian 2, recently made a public appearance in his new look for the film.

The veteran actor was spotted watching Y Gee Mahendra’s latest play Charukesi in Chennai along with a few film industry members, on Monday. In the pictures that have been circulating online, Kamal Haasan is seen in a salt n pepper look with a signature moustache, which is famously called ‘murukku meesai’ in Tamil. From the new look, it is evident that the legendary actor will once again surprise his fans and cine-goers with yet another amazing makeover, in Shankar’s film.