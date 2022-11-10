Indian 2, KH 234, Vikram 2 and more: Kamal Haasan’s high octane upcoming films you should watch out for

Kamal Haasan, the legendary actor made a fantastic comeback to the film industry, with the massive success of Vikram. The blockbuster action thriller, which marked the National award-winning actor's first collaboration with talented filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, emerged as one of the all-time highest grossers of the Tamil film industry. Kamal Haasan is now set to be active in the film industry with a handful of promising projects in the pipeline. The legend is on a signing spree and is planning to team up with some of the most promising young talents. Have a look at the high octane upcoming projects of Kamal Haasan you should watch out for:

Indian 2 The veteran actor is reuniting with master craftsman S Shankar, for the highly anticipated sequel of their 1996-released blockbuster Indian. The project, which has been titled Indian 2, was originally expected to hit the theatres in 2020. But, it was delayed multiple times due to the unfortuate crane accident that happened on the sets and later, the pandemic. However, Indian 2 is now back on track, and Udhayanidhi Stalin has come on board as the co-producer of the project. Kamal Haasan will once again play the celebrated character Senapathi in the film, which also features Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the key roles. Anirudh is composing music for the film.

KH 234 Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, the legendary duo that made one of the finest gangster films of Indian cinema - Nayagan - are now set to reunite soon. The veteran filmmaker and legendary actor are joining hands after a long gap of 35 years, for an upcoming project which has been tentatively titled KH 234. The highly anticipated project was launched ahead of Kamal Haasan's 68th birthday, as a big surprise for the film fanatics and the legend's fans. If the reports are to be believed, KH 234 will start rolling by mid-2023 and will hit the theatres in 2024.

Vikram 2 For the uninitiated, Vikram is a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe aka LCU and belongs to the same world as the director's blockbuster outing Kaithi, which had Karthi in the lead role. In many of his recent interviews, director Lokesh Kanagaraj confirmed that the franchise will have many more installments, including Vikram 2 and Kaithi 2. The highly anticipated sequel of Vikram is expected to go on floors after the filmmaker wraps up his next outing with Thalapathy Vijay, which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 67, and Kaithi 2.