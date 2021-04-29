  1. Home
Indian 2: Madras High Court to hear the case again in June as negotiations failed between Shankar and makers

Indian 2 is directed by Shankar, with Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.
Indian 2: Madras High Court to hear the case again in June as negotiations failed between Shankar and makers
Well, it looks like the saga of Indian 2 is never-ending. Last week, when the Madras High Court intervened and asked director Shankar and the film’s makers to discuss and come to a conclusion, it was hoped that the issues would be sorted out. However, now, a new piece of report has come up stating that the parties failed to negotiate and the matter is being taken up again to the Court. As per the report in The Times Of India, the case will be heard again in the Court in the month of June.

Reportedly, director Shankar wanted time till October to finish the film, but the makers wanted him to finish the project by June. This raised a disagreement between the two parties, and the negotiation failed. Now, the case has been adjourned for the next hearing in June. It is speculated that the dispute between the director and the producer will result in the shelving of the film altogether. 

For the unversed, after the COVID-19 hit, the makers of Indian 2 wanted director Shankar to slash down the production costs, to which the director did not agree. Recently the producers of the film, Lyca Productions, filed a case against director Shankar in the Madras High Court seeking a ban on him to direct any other film before the completion of the Kamal Haasan starrer. Even before the lockdown, Indian 2’s shooting was halted after three crew members lost their lives on the sets after a crane came down crashing.

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

Kamal does not have the same image and he cannot recreate the same magic as the first part of this series . is it worth spending this much money on this movie now ?