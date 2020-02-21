Indian 2 Mishap: Crane operator from the Kamal Haasan starrer’s sets arrested post the death of 3 crew members

After the crane operator from the sets of Indian 2 fled the spot following the death of 3 crew members, the TN police have now arrested him, and booked him under four sections.

After three crew members from the sets of Indian 2 passed away due to mishandling of a crane on the sets, the operator fled the scene and went under hiding. Now, media reports suggest that the operator has been arrested by Tamil Nadu Police. Cases under four sections have been filed against the operator for his negligence. Three crew members - assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and production assistant Madhu lost their lives in the incident.

It is to be noted that the Police department has announced that summon would be sent to actor Kamal Haasan and director Shankar following the mishap. According to a report in DT Next, the crane operator was not a trained professional. Angamuthu Shanmugam, General secretary of FEFSI was quoted as saying by the daily, "While FEFSI has a number of units to handle various things, film makers often end up choosing the non-trained people due to time constraint and date availability. Members of FEFSI unit know how to handle these machines and they are trained for the environment of shooting. It was the biggest mistake and now we have lost our people.”

மருத்துவமனையில் விபத்தில் சிக்கியவர்களை பார்த்து மருத்துவர்களிடம் பேசியுள்ளேன். முதலுதவி வழங்கப்பட்டு உரிய சிகிச்சைக்கான வேலைகள் நடக்கிறது. இவர்கள் விரைவாக உடல் நலம் பெற்றிடுவார்கள் என்ற நம்பிக்கையுடனே இந்த இரவு விடியட்டும். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 19, 2020

It should be noted that Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal missed death by a whisker as they both left the place minutes before the accident happened. In a tweet, Kamal mentioned that he could have also been killed, but he moved away from the spot a little earlier. The actor paid homage to the victims and announced that he would provide of Rs 1 crore as immediate relief to the families of the victims and those injured.

