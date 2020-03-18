Indian 2 mishap: Director Shankar asked to appear at the accident spot for investigation

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Indian 2 director Shankar has been asked to appear at the accident spot for investigating on the death of three crew members from the sets.

Ace director Shankar has been asked to appear at the accident spot of Indian 2, where three people lost their lives. Along with Shankar, 23 other crew members were also asked to be present at the spot to investigate the death of the deceased. Kamal Haasan, who approached the High Court requesting for quick investigation in this matter has not been asked to appear. He also alleged that the police have harassed him mentally by asking him to enact the accident scene.

For the unversed, three crew members from the movie - assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and production assistant Madhu lost their lives when a crane from the movie sets came down crashing. It was reported that the accident happened due to the mishandling of the crane by an operator, who was not trained to operate such heavy machinery. A case was filed on Kamal Haasan, Lyca production and the film’s director Shankar.

Indian 2 is the sequel to 1996 movie, Indian, which was also directed by Shankar. The original film had Kamal Haasan in dual roles. Kasthuri and Suganya played the female leads. Indian 2 will have Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. While many reports suggest that she will be the main antagonist, there has been no confirmation on it yet. Siddharth will be seen playing a crucial role in the film.

