Indian 2 mishap: Kamal Haasan moves to Madras High Court alleging harassment by Tamil Nadu police

Kamal Haasan, who is playing the lead role in Shankar’s Indian 2, has moved to Madras High Court with a plea for an urgent hearing in the case relating to the mishap that took place on the sets of Indian 2. He stated that the Tamil Nadu Police has been harassing him during the investigations, asking him to enact the accident scene. He alleged that it is causing him mental trauma and requested the court to take necessary actions. It is being reported that the court has agreed for an urgent hearing.

For the unversed, three crew members from the movie - assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and production assistant Madhu lost their lives when a crane from the movie sets came down crashing. It was reported that the accident happened due to the mishandling of the crane by an operator, who was not trained to operate such heavy machinery. A case was filed on Kamal Haasan, Lyca production and the film’s director Shankar.

Indian 2 is the sequel to 1996 movie, Indian, which was also directed by Shankar. The original film had Kamal Haasan in dual roles. Kasthuri and Suganya played the female leads. Indian 2 will have Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. While many reports suggest that she will be the main antagonist, there has been no confirmation on it yet. Siddharth will be seen playing a crucial role in the film.