Indian 2 mishap: Maanaadu actor STR offers condolences; Pens down an EMOTIONAL note

Following the mishap at the sets of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, actor Simbu paid condolences to the three crew members who lost their lives during the accident.

Three crew members from the sets of Indian 2 passed away earlier this week. It is being reported that the accident had occurred due to the mishandling of a crane on the sets. Tt shocked the Kollywood industry and celebrities have been paying their respects to the deceased. STR aka Simbu issued a press release in which he penned down how important it is to keep the safety of all crew members in mind while shooting a movie.

He wrote, “The accident at the sets of Indian 2 has come as a real shock to me. Those dear departed souls would have started their film journey with bigger dreams. Tears keep welling up in my eyes, when I think about the hard situation of those families. No such accidents should occur in the future. Artists and technicians should take their safety more carefully - this should also be taken care of by their respective associations. Cases under four sections have been filed against the operator for his negligence.”

The deceased have been identified as - assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and production assistant Madhu. There are also reports that claim that a ban was initially imposed on the EVP Studios, where the accident happened. Media reports suggest that the crane operator was not a trained professional, which was one of the main reasons for the accident to occur. Actors Kamal Haasan and Kaajal Agaarwal recalled the incident and narrated how they were saved from the accident in a whisker.

