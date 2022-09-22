Indian 2 PHOTOS: Kamal Haasan finally joins Kajal Aggarwal and others for Shankar's film
Kamal Haasan has joined the sets of S Shankar's directorial Indian 2 from today.
The wait has finally come to an end. Kamal Haasan has joined the sets of his much-awaited action drama Indian 2 from today on 22nd September. He made the announcement on social media with some pictures from the shoot. He captioned the post, "Indian2 from today."
Check out the post below:
Advertisement
Credits: Kamal Haasan Twitter
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!