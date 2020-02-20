Indian 2: Rakul Preet Singh, Karthik Subbaraj and others offer condolences for casualties on the film's sets

Kamal Hassan, Rakul Preet Singh, Karthik Subbaraj and other south celebs offer condolences as 3 casualties took place on the sets of Indian 2 yesterday.

Director S. Shankar, Kamal Hassan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and the entire team of Indian 2 has been going into overdrive for their upcoming vigilante action thriller. They have been shooting at the EVP Studios in Chennai for the past couple of days. Yesterday around 9:30 pm in the evening, a mishap took place on the sets of Indian 2 when a crane collapsed and fell on the technicians killing 3 people on the spot. Around 9 people were left with injuries and were admitted to a private hospital nearby.

The accident resulted in 3 casualties - Krishna (assistant director), Chandran (art assistant) and Madhu (production assistant). Kamal Hassan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Karthik Subbaraj, Simran Bagga, Lakshmi Manchu, and other South stars took to their social media handles to offer condolences for the same. Lyca Productions, who is bankrolling the project, confirmed the news of the same on their social media handle.

"Shocked to hear about the accident on the set of my film indian 2.. I don’t even know how to process the loss of lives.. my Heart goes out to families of the deceased .. extremely extremely sad", Rakul Preet Singh wrote.

Shocked to hear about the accident on the set of my film indian 2.. I don’t even know how to process the loss of lives.. my Heart goes out to families of the deceased .. extremely extremely sad — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) February 20, 2020

Karthik Subbaraj tweeted, "So saddening & painful... Heartfelt condolences to the families of the brothers, who lost their lives in this tragedy... Prayers to give strength to them and the Indian2 team to overcome this sorrow...."

So saddening & painful... Heartfelt condolences to the families of the brothers, who lost their lives in this tragedy... Prayers to give strength to them and the Indian2 team to overcome this sorrow.... https://t.co/xWq5tUZs0B — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) February 20, 2020

Other celebs too reacted on the same:

Deeply pained by the tragic loss of colleagues in an accident last night. Rest In Peace Krishna, Chandran and Madhu pic.twitter.com/Vj7YTvErB7 — Simran (@SimranbaggaOffc) February 20, 2020

Providential escape from the ghastly mishap .Literally 10secs away from being crushed under.fortunate Kamal sir ,Kajal n me who were right under are safe #count your blessings our crushed canopy under the crane . we are #safe RIP our fellow mates @ikamalhaasan @MsKajalAggarwal pic.twitter.com/LB8SUwZV3l — amritharam (@amritharam2) February 19, 2020

Also Read: Indian 2 Accident: Kajal Aggarwal OPENS UP on how she narrowly escaped the mishap and is traumatized

Credits :Twitter

Read More