Indian 2: Rakul Preet Singh, Karthik Subbaraj and others offer condolences for casualties on the film's sets

Kamal Hassan, Rakul Preet Singh, Karthik Subbaraj and other south celebs offer condolences as 3 casualties took place on the sets of Indian 2 yesterday.
Director S. Shankar, Kamal Hassan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and the entire team of Indian 2 has been going into overdrive for their upcoming vigilante action thriller. They have been shooting at the EVP Studios in Chennai for the past couple of days. Yesterday around 9:30 pm in the evening, a mishap took place on the sets of Indian 2 when a crane collapsed and fell on the technicians killing 3 people on the spot. Around 9 people were left with injuries and were admitted to a private hospital nearby.

The accident resulted in 3 casualties - Krishna (assistant director), Chandran (art assistant) and Madhu (production assistant). Kamal Hassan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Karthik Subbaraj, Simran Bagga, Lakshmi Manchu, and other South stars took to their social media handles to offer condolences for the same. Lyca Productions, who is bankrolling the project, confirmed the news of the same on their social media handle.

"Shocked to hear about the accident on the set of my film indian 2.. I don’t even know how to process the loss of lives.. my Heart goes out to families of the deceased .. extremely extremely sad", Rakul Preet Singh wrote.

Karthik Subbaraj tweeted, "So saddening & painful... Heartfelt condolences to the families of the brothers, who lost their lives in this tragedy... Prayers to give strength to them and the Indian2 team to overcome this sorrow...."

Other celebs too reacted on the same:

