Indian 2: Ram Charan to be Game Changer cameo for Kamal Haasan starrer?

Ram Charan and director Shankar are currently shooting for their upcoming film Game Changer which is being produced by Dil Raju with Kiara Advani joining on-screen with Ram Charan after their previous film Vinaya Vidheya Rama in 2019.

Now, as per reports, it is said that Ram Charan may also play a crucial cameo role in the S Shankar-Kamal Haasan film Indian 2. The details about the role or any official confirmation regarding the cameo have not yet been revealed, but it may be an awesome treat to watch if Ram does share the screen with a legendary actor like Kamal Haasan.

Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2

The S Shankar and Kamal Haasan's movie Indian 2 is the sequel to their previous collaboration in the year 1996 which was called Indian. The film featured Kamal Haasan in the dual role of a father and a son. The film focused on the actions of a freedom fighter turned vigilante who took upon the name of Indian. The character would pass judgment against anyone who is corrupt and wanted to rid the country of any sort of corrupt activities.

The film was the record-breaking hit of the year, with an ensemble cast of Nedumudi Venu, Sukanya, Manisha Koirala, and Urmila Matondkar. The sequel which is releasing almost 27 years after the first part is set to follow the story of the same protagonist played by Kamal Haasan himself.

Indian 2 already has a big cast which includes Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and many more actors being part of it. The film is expected to hit theatres around Pongal in 2024.

Ram Charan’s next

‘RRR’ actor Ram Charan was last seen in the Koratala Siva directorial film Acharya, along with his father Megastar Chiranjeevi. The film did not create as much as buzz it would’ve expected but still managed to garner some attention, especially since Ram Charan was fresh off his success from RRR.

The S Shankar film Game Changer is the current buzz for the actor as the film is nearing completion and reports of its first single to be out soon are going around. The film which is expected to be a political action thriller was written by Jigarthanda director Karthik Subbaraj. The film also marks the first direct Telugu language film for director Shankar as well.

