Indian 2 single Kadharalz OUT: Anirudh Ravichander delivers pulsating groovy track for Kamal Haasan starrer ft Siddharth

Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role is set to arrive in theaters on July 12, 2024. The makers have finally unveiled the peppy dance track called Kadharalz, composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander.

The new single features a few glimpses of Siddharth and Priya Bhavani Shankar shaking their legs in a tribute to Haasan’s character Senapathy. The song feels like a complete Anirudh-style composition with lyrics penned by Rokesh.

Check out the single Kadharalz from Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2