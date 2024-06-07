Indian 2 single Kadharalz OUT: Anirudh Ravichander delivers pulsating groovy track for Kamal Haasan starrer ft Siddharth

The makers of Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan drops a vibrant dance track by Anirudh Ravichander featuring Siddharth. Check it out!

By Goutham S
Published on Jun 07, 2024  |  05:17 PM IST |  410
Indian 2 song Kadharalz OUT: Anirudh once again blasts out a banger from Kamal Haasan star
Indian 2 song Kadharalz OUT: Anirudh once again blasts out a banger from Kamal Haasan star (PC: Sony Music South, YouTube)

Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role is set to arrive in theaters on July 12, 2024. The makers have finally unveiled the peppy dance track called Kadharalz, composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander.

The new single features a few glimpses of Siddharth and Priya Bhavani Shankar shaking their legs in a tribute to Haasan’s character Senapathy. The song feels like a complete Anirudh-style composition with lyrics penned by Rokesh.

Check out the single Kadharalz from Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2


Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Goutham S

Goutham S is a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. A writer for a few years now, particularly following Indian

...

Credits: YouTube (Sony Music South)
Advertisement

Latest Articles