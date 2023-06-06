Indian 2: SJ Suryah to lock horns with Kamal Haasan in Shankar's highly anticipated sequel?

SJ Suryah is multifaceted and known as a director and actor. He is known to ace any role, be it as lead actor, supporting artist, or antagonist as well. Now, he will be seen locking horns with Kamal Haasan in Shankar's directorial Indian 2. Yes, Suryah is on board as the antagonist in the highly anticipated sequel.

Twitter has been buzzing since morning with reports of SJ Suryah playing an antagonist in Indian 2. In a recent YouTube interview, SJ Suryah listed his lineup and left the fans puzzled, as he also revealed that he would be part of a big project. Soon, reports claimed that he is locking horns with Kamal Haasan but the news has been kept under wraps. It is also said that Suryah wrapped up shooting for his portions as well.

About Indian 2

If the report is anything to be believed, then Indian 2 is getting massive and fans can't wait for it. It is also to be noted that Suryah is also the antagonist of Shankar and Ram Charan's film Game Changer. The sequel features Vivek, Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh. Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gurusomasundaram, Bobby Simha, Manobala, Samuthirakani, George Maryan, Delhi Ganesh, and others in key roles.

Actor Siddharth, who is part of the film, recently revealed that the sequel is 10 times bigger than the first part. The team recently completed a schedule in Chennai, and they will be heading to Los Angeles after a few weeks for a short schedule.



Upcoming films

Meanwhile, SJ Suryah is waiting for the release of his upcoming film Boomai with Priya Bhavani Shankar. Directed by Radha Mohan, it is scheduled to release on June 16.

SJ Suryah joined Instagram with promotions of Bommai. Sharing his Instagram page, SJ Suryah wrote, "I am starting my Insta journey with #BOMMAI release promotions….. pls don’t encourage fake id’s THIS IS MY OFFICIAL INSTA ID thank you all."

