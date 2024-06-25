Indian 2 trailer launch event: Siddharth calls himself Kamal Haasan's 'student'; director Shankar praises Ulaganayagan's dedication

Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, is one of the most eagerly awaited Tamil industry releases. The action-thriller film, which has a longstanding legacy, has quickly drawn in fans since its first part was released in 1996.

Expectations for the sequel have increased manifold as makers recently released the film’s record in its entirety.

Meanwhile, ahead of the trailer release, the makers arranged a special trailer launch event in PVR Palazzo Mall in Chennai on June 25, 2024. During the event, director Shankar, Siddharth, and music director Anirudh shared their views about Indian 2.

Indian 2 trailer launch event

During the event, actor Siddharth who is playing an important role in the political thriller came on stage to address the media and said, “Director Shankar trusted me with a role in Indian 2 where I'm starring opposite Kamal sir, and I'm very grateful for him.”

He went on to say, “I’m a Shankar sir's product and Kamal sir's student. Mark my words, ‘Thatha vararu Kadhara vida poraru’ (This loosely translates to ‘Grandfather is coming, and he is going to make you cry) that this will definitely create history.”

In the same event, Anirudh, the music director who helmed the background scores and music of the flick said, “The hard work by the legends will not fail for sure, and it is going to be a sure-shot blast.”

At the event, the captain of the ship Shankar Shanmugam who began the legacy of Senapathy spoke about the greatness of Kamal Haasan and his dedication as an actor.

Shankar said, “In the first film, we had barely put the prosthetics for about 20 days. Here it is for over 70 days here. We can keep talking about his dedication.”

Shankar concluded and said, “He's the last to leave the shooting spot everyday. We can see more of Kamal Haasan as an actor clearly in the sequel.”

More about Indian 2

The ensemble cast of Indian 2 includes Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kajal Aggarwal, and other stars in addition to Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan.

The film also includes the final moments that departed actors Vivek and Nedumudi Venu spent on screen. Anirudh Ravichander has taken over as the musical composer for the upcoming film, taking over from A R Rahman.

Lyca Productions, led by Subaskaran Allirajah, is funding the political thriller movie, which will debut in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi theaters on July 12, 2024, respectively.

