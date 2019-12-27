Indian 2: Vivekh joins sets of Kamal Haasan starrer action film? Find Out

If reports are to be believed, actor Vivekh has joined the sets of Shankar's Indian 2, which has Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

Vivekh, who was last seen in Vijay’s Bigil, has reportedly begun shooting for his portions in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. Grapevine has that Vivekh will be seen playing a crucial role in the film and not that of his regular comic role. As Kamal Haasan is recovering from a surgery he had undergone recently and Kajal Aggarwal is on a vacation, it looks like Shankar is shooting the portions of Vivekh in order to not waste any time.

Apparently, some big names including Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Delhi Ganesh, Nedumudi Venu, Bobby Simha, Samuthirakani and Anant Mahadevan are roped in to play some crucial roles in the film. Rathnavelu is cranking the camera and music is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1996 movie Indian, which had Kamal Haasan playing dual roles. Meanwhile, a fake poster of the film was circulated online, and the makers took to social media to clarify that it was not the official first look.

Indian – first part was a vigilante film that dealt with Kamal Haasan's character's tryst with corruption. One needs to wait and watch as to what social issue would be taken up in the sequel. Hearsay has it that the movie would be high on political references, considering Ulaganayakan's recent foray into politics. Meanwhile, it has been revealed recently that Kajal will be seen in the flashback portions. Shankar, on Kamal Haasan’s birthday, shared a picture from the film on Twitter. In the picture, Kamal was featured in his Senapathy look.

Credits :Times Of India

