Indian 2: Work on Kamal Haasan starrer to resume from September 13, Kajal Aggarwal CONFIRMS

The new mommy in town, Kajal Aggarwal is currently enjoying probably the best phase of her life with her baby boy Neil. As she takes on motherhood, the fans awaited the announcement of her next project. Now, the wait is finally over. During her recent Instagram live, the Magadheera actress revealed that the work on the highly-awaited drama, Indian 2 will resume on the 13th of September this year.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Kamal Haasan talked about the delay in Indian 2, “We had so many things coming in between, apart from the fact that it’s a very big film. We had COVID, we had an accident on the set where people died. It’s so unnerving but we continued." He added, “I run a white elephant called Raaj Kamal Films and Mr. Shankar runs a company called S Productions. These are the white elephants which we need to feed, so we go out and work. We can’t get stuck on one film. The days of Mughal-Ae-Azam cannot be repeated. We can’t sit with one film for a decade.”

When asked about reviving the venture, he was quoted saying, “Indian 2 will happen. We are all working on it, we are all talking to Lyca Production. They are also keen to shoot, so now it’s just a question of getting everything together on the logistic front.” For those who do not know, Indian 2 is a sequel to his 1996 blockbuster, Indian.

In the meantime, Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in the romantic tale, Hey Sinamika alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. In addition to this, Kamal Haasan took the box office by storm with his last release, Vikram.