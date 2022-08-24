Indian 2: Work on Kamal Haasan's vigilante action thriller to resume from today; See Photo

It is official! The work on Kamal Haasan's much-awaited action thriller, Indian 2 will commence from today. Sharing the exciting news, the makers released a new poster featuring Kamal Haasan as Senapathy once again. The picture shows the words, "He is Back" on it. According to the newest buzz surrounding the drama, the latest schedule of the flick will take place at a huge set erected near Parrys Corner, Chennai. It seems like Kamal Haasan will be joining the shoot from September this year.

Along with the protagonist, Kajal Aggarwal, Bobby Simha, and Siddharth will also join the sets in September. Additionally, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Guru Somasundaram, and Samuthirakani are also a part of the film's core cast. Made under the direction of S Shankar, Udayanidhi Stalin of Red Giant Movies is bankrolling Indian 2 in association with Lyca Productions. Anirudh Ravichander is on board the venture as the music director.

Check out the post below:

The shooting for the movie was halted following an accident on the sets in February 2020, which even lead to the death of a few crew members. Talking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Kamal Haasan opened up about the delay in Indian 2, “We had so many things coming in between, apart from the fact that it’s a very big film. We had COVID, we had an accident on the set where people died. It’s so unnerving but we continued." He added, “I run a white elephant called Raaj Kamal Films and Mr. Shankar runs a company called S Productions. These are the white elephants which we need to feed, so we go out and work. We can’t get stuck on one film. The days of Mughal-Ae-Azam cannot be repeated. We can’t sit with one film for a decade.”

