Indian 3 Announced: Kamal Haasan starrer sees first major update after 2 years since prequel, says ‘Senapathy is back with…’

Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan and directed by Shankar, was released in 2024, becoming an underwhelming venture at the box office and among audiences. While the film ended on a cliffhanger, indicating a sequel titled Indian 3, no major update had been made over the last two years regarding the film.

Now, the makers have finally dropped a new look at the movie, indicating that the sequel is still in their pipeline.

Indian 3: Kamal Haasan starrer drops update after 2 years since prequel

Taking to social media, the makers wrote, “Senapathy is back with zero tolerance. The resurgence begins with Indian 3 War Mode.” The new poster features three different characters riding on horseback, hinting at the story that was teased in the second instalment.

Here’s the post:

The film was originally conceived as a direct continuation of Indian 2 , with portions of the two films being shot simultaneously. The epilogue of the second film included a teaser showcasing that Senapathy’s entire story would conclude with the third part, which will also focus on Senapathy’s backstory and introduce his father, Veerasekaran Balram, played by KH himself, depicting an epic period drama.

However, the underwhelming response to Indian 2, both critically and commercially, led to uncertainty surrounding the sequel. Now, it seems that the movie is finally progressing towards release, with reports indicating that post-production is underway.

More about the Indian franchise

Indian was originally released in 1996, starring Kamal Haasan in dual roles as both father and son. The film portrayed the story of a former freedom fighter, Senapathy, aka Indian, who takes on the responsibility of eradicating corruption after a personal loss triggers him.

In his mission, the man eventually confronts his own son, a corrupt individual within the system who inadvertently becomes the cause of his misfortune. After taking his own kin’s life, Senapathy leaves India, promising to return when he is needed.

The film featured Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar, and Sukanya as the female leads, with Manorama, Goundamani, Senthil, Nedumudi Venu, and others in key roles.

Set 28 years after the events of the first film, the sequel, Indian 2, features a group of online professionals who expose irregularities in the system. However, when they are downtrodden, they launch a campaign to bring back Indian, who is now more than a century old and a trained martial artist.

How the aged vigilante returns to India to rid the country of corruption once again while also managing several threats is explored in the film.

Apart from Haasan, the sequel featured Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Vivek, and many more in key roles.

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