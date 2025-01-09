Indian 3: Filmmaker Shankar finally breaks silence on Kamal Haasan starrer, spills beans on its impending release

Shankar directorial franchise film, Indian, has been rebooted in two parts till now, spearheaded by Kamal Haasan in the lead role as always. Unlike the success of the first part, Indian 2 gathered average response at the box office.

Ever since, there has been heightened anticipation about Indian 3, not to forget mentioning frequent reports about the project facing delay.

Recently, in an interview with Cinema Vikatan, filmmaker Shankar finally broke his silence on the continuous postponement faced by Indian 3, and made a big revelation on its possible release.

The director updated that work on the third installment of the Kamal Haasan starrer will begin once Game Changer is released.

Moreover, when he was asked about the possible date when Indian 3 is likely to hit the big screens, the director assured that everything about it would be discussed and decided after the Ram Charan starrer hits the screens.

Jusr a few days ago, the producers of Shankar’s upcoming movie Game Changer faced a strong opposition in Tamil Nadu, as the makers of Indian 3 approached the film council to stop its release.

As per reports by Telugu 360, the makers of the Kamal Haasan starrer pleaded with halting this upcoming film by approaching the Tamil Film Producers Council, based on the fact that the filmmaker still has work to complete for Indian 3.

This isn’t the first time that Shankar has spoken up about the paused project Indian 3.

Earlier reports had highlighted that the movie might skip a theatrical release completely and go directly for an OTT launch, considering the underwhelming response of the previous installment.

But Shankar had swiftly denied all such baseless conjecture, suggesting that Indian 3 would make way for a regular theatrical release.

