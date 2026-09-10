Indian 3: Kamal Haasan and director Shankar to resume work on vigilante actioner’s next instalment? Find out

Kamal Haasan and director Shankar last worked together on the action drama Indian 2, which ended on a cliffhanger and set the stage for the next instalment. While there has been little clarity about the film’s progress for some time, it now appears that the team could resume work soon.

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Indian 3: Kamal Haasan and Shankar to resume work for next instalment

According to an update shared by Sun News Tamil, a major portion of Indian 3 was reportedly shot alongside Indian 2. The film is said to require only limited additional shooting, with some patchwork reportedly remaining. However, a substantial amount of computer graphics work is still pending.

It now appears that the makers could soon resume the post-production process and take the film forward. However, the team has not made any official announcement regarding the film’s shooting schedule or further progress yet.

More about Indian 2

Set 28 years after the first instalment, Indian 2 follows Chitra Aravindhan, a Chennai-based media professional who runs a satirical online channel with his friends. After discovering that corruption is responsible for a woman’s tragic fate, the group launches a campaign calling for the return of Senapathy.

Senapathy returns to Chennai from Taiwan and urges people to expose wrongdoing within their own families and communities. Inspired by his message, Chitra and his friends begin searching about their relatives.

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As Senapathy takes matters into his own hands and targets bad individuals, Chitra discovers that even his own father is involved. His decision to report the truth leads to a devastating turn of events, causing him to turn against Senapathy and launch a campaign demanding that he leave the country.

Meanwhile, the authorities intensify their efforts to capture Senapathy. Following a confrontation that leaves an officer critically injured, Senapathy faces legal consequences for his actions. However, he offers to save the officer’s life in exchange for his release and escapes in an ambulance, promising to return. This sets the stage for Indian 3.

Apart from Kamal Haasan , the film features Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Vivek, Samuthirakani, and others in key roles.

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