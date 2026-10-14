Indian 3: Kamal Haasan starrer sequel to hit the big screens in March or April 2027? Here’s what we know

Indian 3, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, is the upcoming instalment in the vigilante action franchise following the 2024 film Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, the film is reportedly targeting a theatrical release in Summer 2027.

Indian 3: Kamal Haasan’s sequel film to hit theaters in Summer 2027?

According to Valai Pechu, the Indian 3 team is targeting a Summer 2027 theatrical release and is making every effort to bring the film to theatres by March 2027. If that timeline proves unfeasible, the makers are reportedly considering an April 2027 release.

The film was originally conceived as a direct continuation of Indian 2, with portions of both films shot simultaneously. The second film’s epilogue included a teaser suggesting that Senapathy’s story would conclude in the third instalment. The sequel is also expected to explore Senapathy’s backstory and introduce his father, Veerasekaran Balram, a character also portrayed by Kamal Haasan, in what is described as an epic period drama.

However, the underwhelming critical and commercial reception of Indian 2 created uncertainty surrounding the sequel. Now, the project appears to be moving towards a potential theatrical release.

More about the Indian franchise

The original Indian was released in 1996, with Kamal Haasan playing dual roles as father and son. The film follows Senapathy, a former freedom fighter also known as Indian, who takes it upon himself to eradicate corruption after suffering a personal tragedy.

As he pursues his mission, Senapathy eventually confronts his own son, who is involved in corruption and becomes indirectly responsible for his misfortune. After killing his son, Senapathy leaves India, promising to return whenever the country needs him.

The film featured Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar, and Sukanya in prominent female roles, alongside Manorama, Goundamani, Senthil, Nedumudi Venu and others in key supporting roles.

Set 28 years after the events of the original film, Indian 2 follows a group of online activists who expose corruption and irregularities within the system. When their efforts fail to bring about the desired change, they launch a campaign to bring Senapathy back, despite his advanced age and formidable martial arts skills.

The film explores how the ageing man returns to India to fight corruption once again while facing numerous threats and challenges.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, the sequel features Siddharth, SJ Suryah , Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Vivek and several others in key roles.

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