Indian Air Force Day: Mahesh Babu salutes brave IAF Personnel; Says We owe our peace & freedom to all soldiers

Indian Air Force (IAF) is observing its 88th anniversary today and Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and saluted brave IAF personnel.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is observing its 88th anniversary today, on October 8 and the proud Indians are saluting and sending greetings to the brave warriors. Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu also took to Twitter and saluted brave IAF personnel. He wrote, "Saluting our brave IAF Personnel on the occasion of Indian Air Force Day. We owe our peace and freedom to all the soldiers safeguarding our national security. #IndianAirForceDay." #SuriyaSalutesIAF is also trending on social media as Suriya fans request for an update on actor's upcoming film, Soorarai Pottru on Indian Air Force Day.

Directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga, the film is inspired by the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain. Meanwhile, the official account of the IAF shared their anthem on Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also saluted 'brave warriors' with a tweet in Hindi. Today, 56 aircraft, including 19 choppers and seven transport aircraft will fly to mark the occasion. All the eyes on this celebration!

Talking about Suriya's Soorarai Pottru, which is based on a retired Army captain, the film will release on October 30, 2020. The film also stars Aparna Balamurali, and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. "Sudha Kongara will reach to new heights after Soorarai Pottru's release," had said GV Prakash who has composed music for the film.

