  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Indian Air Force Day: Mahesh Babu salutes brave IAF Personnel; Says We owe our peace & freedom to all soldiers

Indian Air Force (IAF) is observing its 88th anniversary today and Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and saluted brave IAF personnel.
17234 reads Mumbai
Mahesh Babu salutes brave IAF Personnel on Indian Air Force DayIndian Air Force Day: Mahesh Babu salutes brave IAF Personnel; Says We owe our peace & freedom to all soldiers
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is observing its 88th anniversary today, on October 8 and the proud Indians are saluting and sending greetings to the brave warriors. Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu also took to Twitter and saluted brave IAF personnel. He wrote, "Saluting our brave IAF Personnel on the occasion of Indian Air Force Day. We owe our peace and freedom to all the soldiers safeguarding our national security. #IndianAirForceDay." #SuriyaSalutesIAF is also trending on social media as Suriya fans request for an update on actor's upcoming film, Soorarai Pottru on Indian Air Force Day. 

Directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga, the film is inspired by the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain.  Meanwhile, the official account of the IAF shared their anthem on Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also saluted 'brave warriors' with a tweet in Hindi. Today, 56 aircraft, including 19 choppers and seven transport aircraft will fly to mark the occasion. All the eyes on this celebration! 

Check out Tweets below:



Talking about Suriya's Soorarai Pottru, which is based on a retired Army captain, the film will release on October 30, 2020. The film also stars Aparna Balamurali, and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. "Sudha Kongara will reach to new heights after Soorarai Pottru's release," had said GV Prakash who has composed music for the film. 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar take part in the birthday bash of Sudheer Babu’s wife Priyadarshini
Mahesh Babu shares the making VIDEO of Khaleja as the film turns 10; Pens an emotional note
Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara sleeping in his arms at the airport in this throwback photo is beyond adorable
SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Demise: Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Anushka Shetty devastated after the huge loss
Namrata Shirodkar shares a cosy photo with her 'true happiness' Mahesh Babu; Says 'Be loving and be kind'
Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Vidya Balan to play a key role in Parasuram directorial?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement