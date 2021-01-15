Indian Army Day: Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal salute and pay tribute to the brave soldiers
Army Day is celebrated on 15 January every year in India and the celebrations take place across the country. India celebrated its 73rd Indian Army Day today in New Delhi as it marks a day to salute the valiant soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the country and its citizens. Many celebrities took to social media and paid tribute to the Indian Army. Tollywood superstar Mahesh and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal also tweeted in honour of the Indian warriors who leave no stone unturned to project the country.
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal took to Twitter and sent his respect to fearless and selfless warriors. He wrote, "Let's celebrate this day with pride and honour the service rendered by our fearless and selfless warriors. Happy Indian Army Day!." Mahesh Babu, who never forgets to Tweet on Indian Army Day, wrote, "Respect and gratitude always for the selfless service and sacrifice of our heroes in uniform. #IndianArmyDay!."
Take a look below:
Respect and gratitude always for the selfless service and sacrifice of our heroes in uniform. #IndianArmyDay!
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 15, 2021
Let's celebrate this day with pride and honour the service rendered by our fearless and selfless warriors. Happy Indian Army Day!#ArmyDay #ArmyDay2021 pic.twitter.com/oumMBHbQjO
— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) January 15, 2021
To note, Mahesh Babu played an army officer in his last flick Sarileru Neekevvaru. It was for the first time that he played Army officer on the big screen while he has already played a cop in a couple of films like Pokiri and Dookudu.
