Indian Cricketer Shreyas Iyer is fanboying over Baahubali star Prabhas; Check it out

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has also joined the bandwagon and has revealed his favourite South Indian actor is Baahubali star Prabhas.
Prabhas has given incredible hits like Baahubali, Baahubali 2 to his credits and the actor has earned a massive fan following across the world. The Darling star of the Telugu film industry is not only popular down South but also among the Hindi audience. He has this huge on-screen persona, but off-screen, he is down to earth and a man of few words. In fact, Indian Cricketer Shreyas Iyer is also a huge fan of Prabhas. 

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has also joined the bandwagon and has revealed his favourite South Indian actor is Baahubali star Prabhas. He also expressed his love for football. During #AskShreyas session on Twitter, Iyer was also asked to choose between Ronaldo and Messi and guess what? He chose Ronaldo over Messi. 

The 25-year-old Indian Cricketer last played the five-match ODI series against New Zealand. 

Check out the Tweets below:

Talking about Prabhas, the actor will be seen next in the upcoming love story opposite Pooja Hegde. The film is being directed by KK Radha Krishna Kumar. The makers recently wrapped up the important schedule of the film in Europe. Due to the Coronavirus spread, the team has isolated themselves to stay safe. 

