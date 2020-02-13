Indian dance crew performs on Rajinikanth’s song from Petta on America’s Got Talent; Watch the Viral Video

A video of V.Unbeatable dance crew's performance from America's Got Talent dancing for Rajinikanth's Petta is breaking the internet.

In what came as an amazing visual treat to the fans of Rajinikanth, the song Marana Mass from Karthik Subbaraj's Petta, which was released during Pongal 2019, received the attention of the global audience. The song, which features Rajinikanth, was performed by an Indian dance crew V.Unbeatable on the finale of America's Got Talent Champions. V.Unbeatable rose to instant fame after they came up to be among the top 4 of the dance series Dance Plus.

However, their popularity took a sudden hike after they participated in the 14th season of America's Got Talent and received a Golden Buzzer from the guest judge Dwyane Wade. It is to be noted that the crew has already left the audience awestruck with their gravity defying acrobatics. During their latest participation, the crew gave an unbelievable performance. A video of their performance is making rounds on social media. Sun Pictures, who bankrolled the Karthik Subbaraj directorial, took to their social media and shared the video.

It was great pleasure to meet you @rithvik_RD sir and it was great show with your awesome anchoring at #bilakhiya #stadium at Vapi hope we get more show where you were doing anchoring, and we can enjoy the show more. #show #vapi #gujrat #ritvik #vunbeatable #support #celebrity pic.twitter.com/gz3ryvs4cG — V.unbeatable_official_india (@v_unbeatable) February 8, 2020

In the video, judges of the show can be seen being blown away by the performance of V.Unbeatable. While the crew flawlessly delivered their risky moves jumping really high into the air and landing perfectly, the dancers showed no sign of anxiety or difficulty.

Watch this amazing performance to #MaranaMass at America’s Got Talent Finals !https://t.co/z0XVjzw14E#petta — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) February 12, 2020

Credits :Twitter

