Indian Idol 9 fame LV Revanth ties the knot with fiancee Anvitha in a traditional wedding; See Photos

Indian Idol 9 fame LV Revanth has tied the knot with his fiancee Anvitha. Some pictures from the intimate yet beautiful ceremony have surfaced on social media and the newlyweds look absolutely stunning. Both bride and groom are seen donning traditional attires on their special day. The couple exchanged wedding woes in what looked like a traditional affair.

The couple got engaged on December 24, 2021, in another intimate ceremony. The singer took to Instagram and announced the good news. He shared a few pictures from his engagement and wrote, ''Happily engaged!! 24•12•21.'' In fact, the engagement photos of LV Revanth had also gone viral on social media.

Now coming to the work front, LV Revanth began his career by singing on reality shows. However, he rose to fame with his songs in the 2011 Telugu films Rajanna, Badrinath. One of his biggest successes to date has been the singing for the track Manohari for Baahubali: The Beginning. The singer even won several awards for the songs. Manohari was very well received by the fans. LV Revanth has now become a household name with his numerous songs for Telugu and Kannada films.

LV Revanth has sung more than 200 songs till now and some of his noteworthy melodies are Amba Dari, Chiranjeeva, Premey, Baby Aa Popula Dabba, Okka Kshanam, Cell Song, Vasthunna Baba and I Just Love You Baby, among others.

We wish the newlyweds a happy married life and more success to the singer.

