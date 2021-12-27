Indian Idol 9 winner LV Revanth got engaged to Anvitha in a close-knit ceremony.

Indian Idol 9 fame LV Revanth got engaged to Anvitha on December 24, 2021. The singer announced the good news on his social media handle. Sharing pictures from his engagement ceremony on Instagram, he wrote, ''Happily engaged!! 24•12•21.'' The images have both soon-to-be bride and groom dressed in traditional attires for the intimate function. Several members of the film fraternity congratulated the lovely couple. Commenting on the photographs, singer Vishnupriya Ravi wrote, “Congratulations Rev Bestttt wishes!.” These engagement photos have now gone viral on social media. Celebrities and fans of the singer have been filling the lovebirds.

Meanwhile, the singer's newly composed track, Manohari, is being received very well by the fans. LV Revanth became a household name with his countless songs for Telugu and Kannada films. Before gaining recognition, he participated in numerous reality shows and was also the winner of the Indian Idol 9. LV Revanth rose to fame with his song 'Manohari' for SS Rajamouli’s movie 'Baahubali'. The singer recognized his passion for singing while completing his studies.

To date, he has lent voice to more than 200 songs. Some of his noteworthy numbers include Amba Dari, Chiranjeeva, Premey, Baby Aa Popula Dabba, Okka Kshanam, Cell Song, Vasthunna Baba and I Just Love You Baby.

We wish the happy couple all the best for their future!

Also Read: Nani expresses displeasure over low ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh as Shyam Singha Roy suffers badly