Indian Idol Telugu: Nithya Menen is all smiles as she poses on the location of the reality show; PICS

One of the three judges on Indian Idol Telugu, Nithya Menen was recently clicked by the shutterbugs on the location of the singing reality show. The Bheemla Nayak actress was seen in a casual look with a white T-shirt and blue trousers. Her hair was tied in a high bun and her no-makeup look was as charming as the star herself. From the looks, it seems like Nithya Menen was heading home after the pack-up as she is seen first outside her vanity and later entering her car.

Nithya Menen is accompanied by music composer S Thaman and Karthik on the judges' panel of the show hosted by Sreerama Chandra. The pictures of the actress from the sets of Indian Idol Telugu have delighted fans a number of times. The viewers also love to see the fun banter between the judges.

Check out the pictures below:

Nithya Menen has made a name for herself as both a successful actress and playback singer over the years. She has lent her voice to many films including Ala Modalaindi, Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyindey, Ishq, to name a few. The star has worked across industries in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi movies.

Now coming to her films, Nithya Menen will be seen alongside Dhanush in the forthcoming romantic comedy, Thiruchitrambalam. Penned and directed by Mithran Jawahar, the project has been financed by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. The Tamil drama also has Raashi Khanna, Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prakash Raj, and Bharathiraja in significant roles. The movie will have music and background score by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Om Prakash. The editing for Thiruchitrambalam has been done by Prasanna GK.

She was last seen in Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati fronted Bheemla Nayak. The action drama got a theatrical release on 25 February 2022 and received positive reviews from the audience. The film did an impressive business at the box office.

