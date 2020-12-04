Indian Navy Day 2020: Mahesh Babu salutes Navy personnel; Says India will always be grateful

Many other celebs from film and cricket fraternity took to social media and honoured Navy personnel on Indian Navy Day 2020.

Indian Navy day is observed every year in the country on December 4 to commemorate the attack on the Karachi harbour during the India-Pakistan war in 1971. Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu saluted and honoured the personnel of the Indian Navy. The actor tweeted, "Standing in honour!! Saluting our Navy personnel on the occasion of Indian Navy Day today! India will always be grateful for your unwavering courage and service to the nation." Many other celebs from film and cricket fraternity took to social media and honoured Navy personnel.

Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, "Greetings to all our @indiannavy personnel & their families on Navy Day. Thank you for all that you have done and continue to do for the nation." Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted and sent best wishes to the people who have served for the country over the years. PM Modi tweeted, "Navy Day greetings to all our valorous navy personnel and their families. The Indian navy fearlessly protects our coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need. We also remember India’s rich maritime tradition over centuries."

Check out tweets:

Standing in honour!! Saluting our Navy personnel on the occasion of Indian Navy Day today! India will always be grateful for your unwavering courage and service to the nation. #IndianNavyDay — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 4, 2020 Greetings to all our @indiannavy personnel & their families on Navy Day.

Thank you for all that you have done and continue to do for the nation.#IndianNavyDay pic.twitter.com/mjF4gyMlc0 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 4, 2020

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen sharing the screenspace with Keerthy Suresh in their upcoming film titled, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the shooting of the film is expected to go on floors in January.

Credits :Twitter

