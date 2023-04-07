India’s first virtual production starts rolling with Jayasuriya’s two-part fantasy epic Kathanar

Jayasurya is one of the most unassuming stars in Malayalam cinema, who is known for his most content-oriented roles and amazing performances. However, he is all geared up for the biggest film in his career to date that has officially gone on floors recently. Kathanar is a film based on the life of a priest who lived in the past and was believed to possess supernatural powers to fight against paranormal forces. The epic fantasy has been in pre-production works for over a year, and the team has finally kickstarted its production. The film is special as it is the very first Indian film to be shot as a 3D Virtual production, the technology familiar to only bigger Hollywood movies like Avatar, Ready Player One, and Lion King. This mode of shooting involves a huge amount of time and investment in preparation to get the basic technology right, further complicated by the fact that it will be a two-part series.

First-ever Indian film to be shot on Virtual Modular sets

The team had already performed test shoots and built a giant virtually controlled set a year ago and the film series is been touted to be among the very first to be shot entirely on South India’s biggest modular shooting floor running 40000 square feet, which has been erected on a 36-acre land. The film is considered to be one of the most expensive films to date from Malayalam cinema and the initial budget seems to be around 90 crores. The period fantasy involves visually enhanced imagery like never tried before in Indian cinema and is directed by Home Fame Rojin Thomas and scripted by debutant R Ramanathan. Kathanar is expected to be shot with ARRI Alexa 345 cameras. They are predominantly used for Hollywood films.

Upcoming Projects

Kathanar bankrolled by Gokulam Movies is expected to be the biggest film in Jayasuriya’s career to date and will be completed in long schedules in the coming months. The actor who was last seen in the OTT thriller Eesho will be seen next in the upcoming Enthada Saji, where he will be sharing the screen with Kunchako Boban and Niveditha Thomas. The film bankrolled by Magic Frames will be his first release of 2023 and is expected to be a fantasy romantic film, built around the three main leads directed by the debutant Godfy Babu. The film will be hitting theatres soon

