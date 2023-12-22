India’s official entry for Oscars: Tovino Thomas, Jude Anthany Joseph’s 2018 gets knocked out of the race

It was announced earlier this year that the Malayalam survival drama film 2018 has been selected as India’s official entry for the 96th Academy Awards. For the uninitiated, the film revolves around the 2018 Kerala floods, which is considered to be the worst floods the state has been through in over a century.

The film, which was released on 5th May this year, was a blockbuster hit. The Malayali audience flocked in high numbers as the film resonated well with them, even bringing tears to the fans eyes. In the latest update, it has been learnt that 2018 has failed to make the final list of nominations for the Academy Awards.

Indian Films at the 96th Oscars

Earlier on 22nd December, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the final list of nominations for the ten categories for the highly reputed event. However, no Indian films have made the cut this time.

Apart from 2018, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s latest film, 12th Fail, which featured Vikrant Massey in the lead role was knocked out as well. The film was submitted as an independent entry in the Best International Feature Film category. It is also learnt that the Canadian documentary film To Kill a Tiger, helmed by Indo-Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja has been shortlisted under the Best Documentary Feature Film category.

Advertisement

Malayalam Films at the Oscars

2018 is only the fourth Malayalam film to be chosen as India’s official entry for the Oscars. Prior to this, Rajiv Anchal’s 1997 film Guru, which featured Mohanlal in the lead role, Salim Ahamed’s 2011 film Adaminte Makan Abu with Salim Kumar in the lead, and the 2019 film Jallikkattu, helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery were the only films to be selected as the country’s official entry in the Best International Feature Film category.

More about 2018

2018 draws inspiration from real life stories having multiple storylines that are brought together due to the natural calamity. The film featured an ensemble cast including Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Lal, Narain, Aparna Balamurali, Siddique and many more in prominent roles, apart from Tovino Thomas. Upon release, the film was a massive success, and eventually even became the highest grossing Malayalam film of all time.

ALSO READ: Tovino Thomas and Jude Anthany Joseph’s 2018 is India’s official entry for Oscars 2024